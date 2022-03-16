Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs taking train to Kyiv to meet Zelensky

WARSAW • The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia travelled to Kyiv yesterday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the first visit by foreign leaders to the besieged Ukrainian capital since Russia invaded the country last month.

The dramatic intervention was coordinated with the European Union and will include the announcement of a further support package for Ukraine, according to the Polish government.

The premiers - Poland's Mr Mateusz Morawiecki, Mr Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Mr Janez Jansa of Slovenia - are travelling by train. Nato and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe were given advance notice of the route as a safety precaution, according to Mr Morawiecki's chief aide Michal Dworczyk.

"We are going to Kyiv to show Ukrainians our solidarity," Mr Morawiecki said in a Facebook post yesterday. "At such watershed times for the world, it is our duty to be where history is forged."

The delegation will arrive in a city under artillery and missile siege, with Ukrainian forces reporting several residential buildings shelled overnight.

It will be Mr Zelensky's first in-person meeting with visiting dignitaries since the war began.

As well as showing solidarity, the trip may go some way to help quash speculation in Russian media that the Ukrainian leader had fled following the military advance ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

The delegation comprises officials from some of the front-line states that have received the bulk of the people fleeing the war: Poland alone has taken in some 1.8 million refugees. All are Nato members and among the most vocal supporters of Ukraine's accession to the 27-nation European Union.

Speaking to reporters in Paris, Russian Ambassador Alexey Meshkov said the visit to Kyiv would not help any peace efforts because the participating leaders' stance is "well known".

The delegation members are travelling as representatives of the European Council, and will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as well as Mr Zelensky.

The trip was coordinated with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council president Charles Michel.

The visiting premiers will express "the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine", Mr Fiala said on Facebook.

In a surprise twist, they are being accompanied by Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and de facto leader, Mr Jaroslaw Kaczynski, whose twin brother Lech died in 2010 in an air crash en route to the western Russian city of Smolensk in his capacity as then-Polish President.

In his Facebook post, Mr Morawiecki referenced a trip that Mr Lech Kaczynski made to Tbilisi in 2008 to join a rally for independence days after Russia invaded Georgia.

"We know very well that today Georgia, tomorrow Ukraine, the day after tomorrow the Baltic states, and then maybe it's time for my country, for Poland," Mr Morawiecki quoted Mr Kaczynski as saying.

BLOOMBERG