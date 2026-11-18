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WARSAW, Nov 18 - Polish Constitutional Tribunal judges have decided to strip the man opposition lawmakers say is the court's rightful president of his immunity, opening the way to his potential prosecution on charges including exceeding his authority.

The decision marks a fresh escalation in a long-running feud over the composition of the tribunal, which pits the pro-European government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk against the nationalist opposition and their ally President Karol Nawrocki.

In October, the Constitutional Tribunal said its longest-serving judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska had suspended Bogdan Swieczkowski, the tribunal's president and an appointee of Tusk's nationalist predecessor, and was now in charge of the court.

Swieczkowski and his supporters say Korwin-Piotrowska had no authority to make such a decision and accuse Tusk of mounting a coup. Protesters have been camped outside the court since that decision, while police have been guarding the building.

"The Constitutional Tribunal has decided. The prosecutor's office can now bring charges. No one is above the law," Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek said on X, welcoming the judges' move, which was agreed on Tuesday and made public on Wednesday.

Przemyslaw Czarnek, deputy leader of the nationalist opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, said the judges' decision was unlawful.

CONFUSION

The National Bank of Poland said on Monday it was freezing the tribunal's accounts as it was unable to establish who was legally authorised to make transfers from them.

Prosecutors had requested the lifting of Swieczkowski's immunity so he could face charges concerning unauthorised use of material from surveillance and classified information when he was national prosecutor between 2016 and 2022.

Prosecutors also accuse him and his former deputy Bartlomiej Sochanski of exceeding their authority at the Constitutional Tribunal by stopping judges appointed by parliament from performing their duties.

Despite agreeing to strip Swieczkowski of his immunity, the judges did not grant consent for his detention.

The broader dispute over the tribunal dates back to 2015, when the then-PiS government sought to appoint judges to seats already filled by the previous government.

PiS argued that the outgoing centrist government had rushed to fill positions with its preferred candidates before losing power and had no mandate to do so.

Its nominees gained a majority on the Constitutional Tribunal, while critics at home and abroad said the court no longer met the standards of an independent and impartial tribunal established by law. REUTERS