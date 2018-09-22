Polish bell hits a big note

Imagine the sound this gigantic bell will make. Weighing 55 tons (about 49,800kg) and measuring 4m in height and 4.5m in diameter, the Vox Patris is the largest swinging bell in the world. It was unveiled in Krakow, Poland, on Thursday.

Its owner, Mr Piotr Olszewski, said the bell will eventually be moved to the Basilica of the Eternal Father in Trindade, in central Brazil, reported Agence France-Presse. Once installed, the bell will be part of a 100m-high tower.

Made of copper and tin, four engines are required to activate it.

Mr Olszewski said constructing the bell took four years of preparation and tests. The first casting failed because "the mould did not hold, micro-cracks appeared, which caused leaks", he explained, adding that the second attempt was successful.

The next challenge will be getting the bell to Brazil by ship - a journey that is expected to take a year.