Polish armed forces go back in time to mark victory

People in historical costumes taking part in the Grand Polish Armed Forces Parade, marking Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland, yesterday.
Reports state that 100 aircraft, including helicopters, 1,000 soldiers and re-enactors in historical costumes, 200 wheeled and tracked vehicles, including Leopard tanks and Rosomak armoured personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, Humvee cars, Stryker US transporters and Abrams tanks took part in celebrations commemorating the victories of the Polish armed forces over Russian troops in 1920.