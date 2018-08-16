Polish armed forces go back in time to mark victory

People in historical costumes taking part in the Grand Polish Armed Forces Parade, marking Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland, yesterday. Reports state that 100 aircraft, including helicopters, 1,000 soldiers and re-enactors in historical cost
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

People in historical costumes taking part in the Grand Polish Armed Forces Parade, marking Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland, yesterday.

Reports state that 100 aircraft, including helicopters, 1,000 soldiers and re-enactors in historical costumes, 200 wheeled and tracked vehicles, including Leopard tanks and Rosomak armoured personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, Humvee cars, Stryker US transporters and Abrams tanks took part in celebrations commemorating the victories of the Polish armed forces over Russian troops in 1920.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 16, 2018, with the headline 'Polish armed forces go back in time to mark victory'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!