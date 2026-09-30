Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume flights

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Sept 30 - Air operations at airports in Lublin and Rzeszow have resumed after temporary closures due to military aviation operations, Poland's Air Traffic Authority said on Wednesday.

"Airports in Lublin and Rzeszow have resumed flight operations," the agency said in an X post.

Military aviation was operating in Polish airspace due to Russian strikes on Ukraine using "airborne assault means", the Polish army said in a statement earlier.

The army also said it had readied its ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance as a defensive measure aimed at securing its airspace. REUTERS