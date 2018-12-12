Police operation underway near Strasbourg Cathedral following shooting

PARIS (REUTERS) - A police operation was underway early on Wednesday (Dec 12) around Strasbourg Cathedral after a gunman killed three people and wounded a dozen others near the northern city's famous Christmas market on Tuesday evening.

A Reuters witness saw police officers securing a zone near the area where shots were fired on Tuesday.

The gunman, who is believed to have been shot by security forces, according to French media reports, is on the run and France has raised its security threat to the highest alert level and strengthened border controls.