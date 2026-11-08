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Police officer's home in France destroyed by fire, interior minister says

Nov 7 - A police officer's home in Auch, southwestern France, was destroyed by fire on Saturday in what authorities believe was a deliberate attack, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

"Everything suggests that this intolerable criminal act was committed because of the officer’s profession," Nunez said.

The house was destroyed despite the intervention of firefighters, he said.

"All necessary resources will be deployed to identify those responsible and bring them to justice," Nunez added in a post on X. REUTERS