Police in eastern German state defuse 21 explosive devices found near power grid

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German police officers search a field near a power plant after a second sabotage attempt on Germany's electricity grid, with local police saying they are investigating an attack on a substation in Bergheim, Germany.

BERLIN - Prosecutors in the eastern German state of Saxony said on Sept 7 that authorities had found a total of 21 explosive devices as part of their investigations into attacks on the electricity grid that have kept authorities on high alert for days.

Investigators discovered nine additional homemade explosive devices over the weekend near high-voltage power lines south of the Graustein substation in the eastern German district of Goerlitz, taking the total number discovered to 21, police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

Germany has been the focus of European fears about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, as it experienced a series of sabotage incidents on the power grid last week after a drone attack in August at Leipzig/Halle for which the government formally blamed Russia.

German police said on Sept 4 they were searching for a man who sent letters claiming responsibility for a series of sabotage attacks on the power grid last week after they found what appeared to be explosives at his home. The man is still at large.

Initial findings into a fire at a transformer substation in Berlin earlier on Sept 7, which police had said was being investigated, showed the incident was caused by a technical fault, Spiegel reported citing Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik Meisel.

Separately, Bild newspaper reported that police in the western city of Wesel have launched major assessment operations after the security fence around another transformer substation was found to be cut open. REUTERS