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Police hunt fugitive after blast from ‘parcel bomb’ in Monaco wounds 3, French media reports

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The blast occurred shortly before 9pm on June 29 and wounded three people.

The blast occurred shortly before 9pm on June 29 and wounded three people.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM X

PARIS - Police in Monaco were hunting for a man suspected of detonating a makeshift bomb that wounded three people on June 29, French media reported.

The blast occurred shortly before 9pm. French newspaper Le Figaro said video surveillance images showed a man dropping a backpack at the entrance of a residential building shortly before the explosion.

BFM TV described the explosive device as a “parcel bomb”, citing the principality’s prosecutor general.

Eric Ciotti, the right-wing mayor of nearby Nice, across the border in France, said on X: “The attack committed this evening is a tragedy for Monaco.”

A spokesperson for the Monaco police declined to comment.

Monaco is a tax-free microstate on the French Riviera known as a haven for billionaires and their luxury yachts. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.