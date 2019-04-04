Police graduates cap off their training stint

PHOTO: DPA
Published
1 hour ago

Police graduates throwing their caps up after taking an oath during a graduation ceremony for new candidates joining the police force in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, in the western part of Germany yesterday. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 04, 2019, with the headline 'Police graduates cap off their training stint'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content