Police find more body parts in popular Paris park

More human remains including a head were found in Paris’ Buttes-Chaumont park on Tuesday. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
PARIS - French investigators on Tuesday found more human remains including a head in Paris’ busy Buttes-Chaumont park, prosecutors said, after part of a woman’s body was discovered the day before.

Police had been combing the park in the French capital’s north-east for further evidence after park workers made the find on Monday afternoon, a source close to the investigation said.

Prosecutors said identification of the woman’s body “is still under way” after a lower part of the torso was discovered in a bag in a wooded area.

There was no immediate indication of how long the victim might have been dead, and the source close to the inquiry said an autopsy would be carried out.

A police source told AFP the remains bore a pair of blue jeans with a “floral decoration” on the thigh.

Paris criminal police have launched a homicide investigation.

Still closed on Tuesday as the search continued, the hilly Buttes-Chaumont park is a popular spot for families and joggers.

It was built during the major re-landscaping of the French capital under Napoleon III in the 19th century and most recently starred as the setting for a romantic picnic in the third series of Emily In Paris. AFP

