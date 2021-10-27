Paris’ Gare du Nord train station re-opens after earlier evacuation

French police evacuate the Eurostar train platform at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, on Oct 27, 2021.
PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris’ Gare du Nord rail station re-opened on Wednesday (Oct 27) after having been temporarily evacuated while police probed a suspicious item of baggage, a Reuters witness said.

Reuters journalist Kevin Coombs, whose Eurostar train to London was delayed by the security alert, said the station re-opened after the earlier evacuation, which had left hundreds of people waiting outside.

The Gare du Nord is a busy rail hub serving northern France as well as international services to London and Brussels.

