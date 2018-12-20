Police checks bomb threat in Christmas market in Germany's Heide

BERLIN (XINHUA) - A bomb threat led to a shopping arcade and Christmas market being cleared in the German city of Heide on Thursday (Dec 20).

The threat was made via e-mail, a police spokesman said, according to local media.

About 30 police officers closed the shopping area and also cleared the adjacent Christmas market. The police have launched an investigation into the sender of the mail.

Local news portal Focus Online said that in recent days, bomb threats have kept local task forces in the state of Schleswig-Holstein busy.

In Flensburg, Lubeck and Itzehoe, some buildings have been evacuated without any suspicious objects being found.

The police will explore if there is a connection between these acts, local media said.