Poland's Sikorski calls for rapid ceasefire in Black Sea to allow food shipments

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ATLANTA, Oct 30 - Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Friday called for a rapid ceasefire in the Black Sea that would allow safe passage for grain shipments from both Ukraine and Russia and said Moscow must end its war against Ukraine before being allowed to resume energy sales to Europe.

"I spoke in favor of doing something quickly because the people of the Global South need this grain," Sikorski told reporters during a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies in Atlanta.

Sikorski, invited to attend the meeting by the US host nation, said that Ukraine must be included in any effort to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Europe also had "cards" in the issue and should be involved, he said.

He also called for a "fair end" to the war in Ukraine before Russia was able to sell its energy products once again to Europe, formerly its most lucrative market.

The United States, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year, has proposed that Poland become a full member, much like Germany or France, which are also represented through the European Union.

Sikorski said he welcomed the push and had discussed it with a number of G20 member countries in bilateral meetings in Atlanta.

Western officials say it could take years for Poland to be accepted as a full member given Russia's opposition and the G20's requirement for consensual decisions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that inviting Poland to attend G20 meetings was counterproductive and broke with diplomatic practice of seeking consensus at such gatherings, according to Russian news agencies.

"Of course, this violates the principles of diplomacy, and especially multilateral diplomacy, when members of associations such as the G20 work on the basis of consensus," Lavrov was quoted as saying.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking at a reception for the ministers at Atlanta's Georgia Aquarium, said Poland deserved to be made a full member.

"President (Donald) Trump believes their economic success and growing global influence is exactly what the G20 needs to tackle the major economic challenges we all face," Rubio said.

Sikorski told reporters that Britain, which will head the G20 next year, had already invited Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to attend the 2027 leaders summit in Manchester, England. REUTERS