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FILE PHOTO: Far-right European Parliament member from Poland, Grzegorz Braun, looks on during the first plenary session of the newly elected parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 16, 2024. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

WARSAW, Nov 27 - Poland's fragmented right wing is seeking common ground to try to unseat centrist Prime Minister Donald Tusk in 2027 elections, with some leaders making overtures to a Russia-friendly party that is an anathema to many traditional conservatives.

Working with the Confederation of the Polish Crown (KKP), whose leader Grzegorz Braun advocates closer ties with Russia and renewing the Nord Stream pipelines to take its gas to Europe, is a risk in a country where hostility to Moscow runs deep.

The 2022 Russian invasion of Poland's neighbour Ukraine rekindled fears of the Soviet troops who invaded Poland in 1939, and airspace incursions, including by three Russian missiles last week, have increased tension between Warsaw and Moscow.

But with around one in 10 Poles saying they would vote for the KKP - which has won support by vowing to support Polish farmers and send Ukrainian refugees back home - some right-wing leaders want to cooperate with it.

Surveys show the ruling pro-European coalition and the four right-wing opposition parties in a close race, one which former ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) would have no chance of winning alone.

Tusk's Civic Coalition (KO) came out ahead in an IBRiS poll for Rzeczpospolita daily published this month, with 29%. Its partners in government, the Left, were on 7.6%, while other centrist allies came below the 5% threshold needed to enter parliament, leaving it well short of a majority.

PiS was on 16.5%. The party denies allegations from Tusk and Poland's European Union allies of undermining the independence of the judiciary during its eight-year rule to 2023.

The far-right Confederation, which expelled Braun in 2025 after he decided to run against its official candidate and co-leader Slawomir Mentzen in the presidential election, scored 13.2%, while the KKP had 10.5%.

"We will work toward having one single, big list (for the parliamentary elections)," PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said during an Independence Day march this month, adding that he would reach out to the KKP and Confederation.

Kaczynski had previously ruled out any cooperation with Braun, who is widely accused of being antisemitic, put out Hanukkah candles in parliament with a fire extinguisher, and who faces criminal charges of Holocaust denial. Braun has not pleaded guilty to the charges but has not retracted his comments.

He has remained silent on Kaczynski's proposal, but Confederation co-leader Krzysztof Bosak quickly ruled out forming a single list with PiS.

One-time PiS prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, meanwhile, said his more moderate Development Plus would run alone and was scathing about Braun: "No coalitions with pro-Russian populists!" he wrote on X.

Nevertheless, analysts say that if cooperation with Braun is the price to pay for getting rid of Tusk, many on the right will be ready to accept it.

"If there is a chance at some point thanks to Grzegorz Braun that Donald Tusk will not be the prime minister again... I think that obviously it's possible," said Krzysztof Izdebski, director for advocacy and development at the Stefan Batory Foundation.

A NEW LEADER ON THE RIGHT?

Dealing with Braun is not the only stumbling block for parties that share conservative social views but differ on the economy and the role of the state.

For many conservatives the man who can unite the right is President Karol Nawrocki, the tough-talking, Trump-endorsed historian who came from relative obscurity to become head of state in 2025.

Tusk has cited Nawrocki's role in stymieing his agenda with vetoes in acknowledging that his government has not delivered on all its promises - a factor that has dented its support.

A savvy social media operator who has posted pictures of himself in the ring with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and in the Oval Office with US President Donald Trump, Nawrocki has not been a member of any party, but analysts say he appeals to a wide range of conservatives.

"He acts as the builder of a big tent under which all centre-right parties can gather," PiS lawmaker Przemyslaw Czarnek, the party's favoured candidate for prime minister, told Reuters.

Czarnek said he could work with some KKP politicians, but would not cooperate with antisemites or "agents of Putin".

However, he told private broadcaster Radio Zet on Tuesday he couldn't imagine excluding Braun from any pact between right-wing parties in the upper house of parliament.

Nawrocki, who is subject to a Russian arrest warrant for his role in removing Red Army monuments in Poland, told Rzeczpospolita last month that the KKP "must be recognised as a presence in Polish politics".

Rafal Chwedoruk, a political scientist at Warsaw University, said that despite the KKP's current strong showing in the polls it was unlikely to get a seat at the cabinet table.

"At most - should the right-wing win - we might see a minority government tolerated by Braun; that is, one where he does not formally join the coalition, but instead receives certain political concessions in exchange for his support," he said. REUTERS