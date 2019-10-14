Poland's ruling party leader Kaczynski declares victory

WARSAW (REUTERS) - Poland's Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling nationalist party, declared victory in Sunday's (Oct 13) parliamentary election.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party looks set to win a majority in the lower house of parliament, according to private TV broadcaster TVN24's calculations.

An exit poll by the Ipsos institute saw the PiS scoring 43.6 per cent of the vote for 239 seats in the 460-member lower house of parliament, outpacing the centrist Civic Coalition (KO) opposition with 27.4 per cent support (130 seats) and a leftist coalition that took 11.9 per cent (43 seats).