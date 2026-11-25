Poland will create no-fly zone at Ukraine border: Official
- Poland will soon create a no-fly zone near the Ukrainian border after airspace incursions it blames on Russia. Cezary Tomczyk said the rule should start “at the end of December or the beginning of January.”
- The zone is meant to help Polish forces quickly spot Russian military aircraft and shoot them down if needed. Poland says this protects its airspace and backs Ukraine in the war.
- Officials said a Russian reconnaissance drone entered Polish airspace on Nov 24, and three Russian missiles landed inside Poland last week. The incidents caused outrage in Warsaw and brought NATO support.
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WARSAW - Poland will soon create a no-fly zone near the Ukrainian border, a deputy defence minister announced on Nov 25, after several incursions into its airspace it blamed on Russia.
Poland backs Ukraine in its near five-year conflict with Russia and has repeatedly accused Moscow of seeking to target Kyiv’s supporters with drone incursions and other methods.
The no-fly zone is intended to allow Polish forces to quickly identify any Russian military aircraft and shoot them down if necessary.
“An ordinance is already being prepared by the government and should enter into force at the end of December or the beginning of January,” Cezary Tomczyk told reporters.
Officials said on Nov 24 a Russian reconnaissance drone briefly entered Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine overnight.
And last week, three Russian missiles landed inside Poland, sparking outrage in Warsaw and a pledge of support from the NATO military alliance. AFP