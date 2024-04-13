Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 12:10 AM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 12:10 AM

WARSAW - Poland's foreign ministry advises against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon, it said in updated travel guidance published on Friday.

"It cannot be ruled out that there will be a sudden escalation of military operations, which would cause significant difficulties in leaving these three countries," the ministry said in a statement.

"Any escalation may lead to significant restrictions in air traffic and the inability to cross land border crossings."

The Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories consist of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. REUTERS

