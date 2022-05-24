Poland, Ukraine to set up joint Customs border

KYIV • Poland and Ukraine have agreed to establish a joint border Customs control and work on a shared railway company to ease the movement of people and increase Ukraine's export potential.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda touted the increased cooperation between the countries during a meeting in Kyiv on Sunday, with Mr Duda offering Warsaw's backing for its embattled neighbour.

"The Polish-Ukrainian border should unite not divide," Mr Duda told lawmakers as he became the first foreign leader to give a speech in person to the Ukrainian Parliament since Russia's Feb 24 invasion of the country.

Mr Zelensky called the joint border Customs control a "revolutionary" move.

"This will significantly speed up border procedures," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address, after Mr Duda's visit.

Most Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war have crossed to the European Union through border points in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. Poland has granted the right to live and work and claim social security payments to more than three million Ukrainians.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the two neighbours were working on easing transport of Ukraine's goods to the European Union.

"We are also working on the creation of a joint venture railway company to increase the export potential of the Ukrainian economy," Mr Kubrakov said in a statement.

The war in Ukraine, one of the world's major exporters of wheat and corn, has caused global grain prices to soar. Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine, unable to leave due to infrastructure challenges.

Ukraine used to export most of its goods through seaports but since Russia's invasion it has been forced to export by train or via its small Danube River ports.

Mr Zelensky also said that the joint Customs control might ease the country into the EU.

"It is also the beginning of our integration into the common Customs space of the European Union," he said.

The European Commission will issue a report in June on whether to accept Ukraine's application to become a candidate for EU membership, which is likely to be a drawn-out process that is already causing dissent within the bloc.

The Polish President has pledged full support for Ukraine's EU membership bid, saying those who "shed their blood" for Europe must be respected.

Mr Duda said he would not let up his efforts as long as Ukraine remained outside the bloc and that a successful membership bid would be thanks to Warsaw.

His comments contrasted with the reservations of EU heavyweights France and Germany, which have warned that Ukraine's application would not be fast-tracked despite Russia's invasion.

France's Europe minister on Sunday said it could take "15 or 20 years" before Ukraine joined the 27-country bloc.

