Poland to freeze household gas tariffs at 2022 level, minister says

WARSAW - Poland will freeze gas tariffs for households at 2022 levels, the climate minister said on Friday, as it seeks to limit the impact of high prices on consumers.

Like other European countries Poland is grappling with surging energy prices as winter sets in and demand increases.

“(We are proposing) a 100 per cent freeze on the gas tariff that households will pay at this year’s level, we are talking about a net amount,” Anna Moskwa told a news conference.

She said there would be no income criteria attached to the tariff freeze.

Additionally, around 300,000 low income households will be eligible for government support with gas bills.

The measures would cost the state around 30 billion zlotys (S$9.1 billion), she said.

The government will approve the bill in the coming hours and it will then be subject to a vote in parliament, Ms Moskwa said. REUTERS

