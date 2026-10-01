Poland to extend German, Lithuanian border controls until March 2027

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FILE PHOTO: A Polish Border Guard gestures at Polish-German border, as temporary controls began on the Polish borders with Germany and Lithuania in an effort to stem, what the government says, is an increasing number of undocumented migrants, in Slubice, Poland, July 7, 2025. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/ File Photo

WARSAW, Oct 1 - Poland will extend controls along its borders with fellow European Union members Germany and Lithuania by six months until March 30, its Interior Ministry said on Thursday, a move it says will curb illegal migration and strengthen Poland's security.

• Poland introduced temporary controls in July 2025, mirroring several other EU governments, and subsequently extended them until October 1, 2026.

• Since the reintroduction of border controls, entry into the country has been denied to nearly 1,300 people at the Lithuanian border and nearly 1,200 at the German border, the ministry said in a statement.

• "Border controls are an effective tool for curbing illegal migration. Extending them will make it possible to manage migration pressure and strengthen border security," the statement read. REUTERS