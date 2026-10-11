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Poland says police got information about possible attack on PM and defence minister

FILE PHOTO: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks to the press, while with Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, near a crater in a field left by an unidentified object that appears to be a Russian missile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia in Lublin province, Poland, July 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File Photo

WARSAW, Oct 11 - Polish police received information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on X on Sunday.

The announcement came as authorities in Poland have been on high alert following a wave of violence in schools that resulted in the death of a school caretaker on Thursday.

"Following information received by the Polish Police regarding a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński, and the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Tomasz Siemoniak, have ordered action to be taken in this matter," spokesperson Karolina Galecka wrote.

"A meeting will be held today at 11:00 a.m. at the Internal Security Agency’s (ABW) Counter-Terrorism Centre." REUTERS