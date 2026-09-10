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Poland says it expects Russia will target its border crossings with Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, Sept 10 - Poland averted a threat to one of its border crossings with Ukraine overnight and expects its crossings will be targeted as Moscow strikes trade routes to try to weaken Kyiv economically, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

He spoke after drones hit a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in the southern region of Odesa, killing two people on Wednesday.

"Last night, thanks to cooperation between our services and their Ukrainian counterparts, a direct threat to one of the border crossings was averted," Tusk told a press conference in the Slovak capital Bratislava.

"As you know, Russia has already resorted to provocative attacks on border crossings - for instance, in Moldova. We expect similar actions targeting border crossings with Ukraine in other countries, including Poland."

Russia did not immediately comment on Tusk's remarks.

Tusk has repeatedly warned that countries on NATO's eastern flank need to be prepared for potential provocations from Russia, which invaded its smaller neighbour in 2022 and has been waging war in Ukraine since then.

He said on Thursday that he had received "a fairly precise report directly from the CIA regarding possible events in the coming months - aligning with what I have been saying and warning about for months".

"We must anticipate various scenarios; both Poland and all of Europe need to be prepared for different possibilities concerning the situation not only on the Russian-Ukrainian front but also along the EU’s eastern flank." REUTERS