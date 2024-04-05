Poland says Israel apologised after Polish aid worker killed in Gaza

WARSAW - Poland said on Friday that Israel's ambassador had apologised after an Israeli air strike killed a Polish aid worker in Gaza this week.

Damian Sobol, a volunteer from southeastern Poland, was among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in the airstrike in central Gaza on Monday.

"I handed over a note of protest to the ambassador. The ambassador apologized for this event, which has no precedent in the history of the civilized world," Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna said during a press conference.

Israeli ambassador Yacov Livne would not be expelled from Poland, Szejna said.

He added that Poland demanded that Polish prosecution take part in the investigation in Israel and that disciplinary action be take against soldiers responsible for the incident.

"The information we received so far is not satisfactory but we see this meeting as a change of tone," Szejna added.

The ambassador caused outrage in Poland after he wrote on social media platform X on Tuesday that the "extreme right and left" in Poland were accusing Israel of intentional murder, adding that "antisemites will always remain antisemites". REUTERS