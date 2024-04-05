Poland says Israel apologised after Polish aid worker killed in Gaza

FILE PHOTO: Polish World Central Kitchen and aid worker Damian Sobol, who was killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to the NGO, on April 1, 2024, speaks about water facilities at the roof of WCK, in location given as Gaza, in this still image taken from a social media video released March 2, 2024 and obtained by Reuters on April 2, 2024. World Central Kitchen/Handout via REUTERS
A picture of Damian Sobol is displayed as mourners gather to hold a vigil for the Polish aid worker Damian Sobol who was killed by the Israeli army in Gaza, among seven people working for the charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Przemysl, Poland, April 4, 2024. Patryk Ogorzalek/ Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS
Mourners gather to hold a vigil for the Polish aid worker Damian Sobol who was killed by the Israeli army in Gaza, among seven people working for the charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Przemysl, Poland, April 4, 2024. Patryk Ogorzalek/ Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS
Mourners gather to hold a vigil for the Polish aid worker Damian Sobol who was killed by the Israeli army in Gaza, among seven people working for the charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Przemysl, Poland, April 4, 2024. Patryk Ogorzalek/ Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS
Demonstrators gather to protest, as Israel's ambassador to Poland is called to Polish Foreign Ministry after comments he made about the death of a Polish aid worker Damian Sobol, who was killed by the Israeli army in Gaza, in Warsaw, Poland April 5, 2024. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/via REUTERS
Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 07:06 PM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 07:03 PM

WARSAW - Poland said on Friday that Israel's ambassador had apologised after an Israeli air strike killed a Polish aid worker in Gaza this week.

Damian Sobol, a volunteer from southeastern Poland, was among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in the airstrike in central Gaza on Monday.

"I handed over a note of protest to the ambassador. The ambassador apologized for this event, which has no precedent in the history of the civilized world," Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna said during a press conference.

Israeli ambassador Yacov Livne would not be expelled from Poland, Szejna said.

He added that Poland demanded that Polish prosecution take part in the investigation in Israel and that disciplinary action be take against soldiers responsible for the incident.

"The information we received so far is not satisfactory but we see this meeting as a change of tone," Szejna added.

The ambassador caused outrage in Poland after he wrote on social media platform X on Tuesday that the "extreme right and left" in Poland were accusing Israel of intentional murder, adding that "antisemites will always remain antisemites". REUTERS

