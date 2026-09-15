Poland reinforces protection of border crossings with Ukraine

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Firefighters work at the site of a passenger train locomotive hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Volyn region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 15, 2026. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Volyn region/Handout via REUTERS

WARSAW, Sept 15 - Poland is reinforcing its border crossings with Ukraine, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday, after Russian drone attacks just miles from the NATO member's guard posts at the frontier over the weekend.

A Russian drone hit a passenger train on Ukraine's border with Poland on Sunday while another hit a truck at a nearby petrol station.

Border guards later said they had had to suspend crossings, evacuate people from vehicles and seek shelter.

"Recent days show that Russia's actions threaten the security of all of Europe. In accordance with our government's decision, the infrastructure used by the Border Guard is being strengthened," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X.

"Soldiers of the 18th Engineer Regiment are already carrying out tasks, thanks to which the checkpoints and infrastructure near the Polish-Ukrainian border will be reinforced."

The Polish army command said in a separate post that engineer regiments are building border fortifications using collapsible, wire-mesh lined containers that can be filled with sand or gravel and act as a blast wall or retaining structure.

Construction work also includes observation and guard posts near the Polish-Ukrainian border close to crossings in Dorohusk, Medyka, and Korczowa, it said. REUTERS