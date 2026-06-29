Poland expels 11 suspected of Russia-backed campaign to influence Ukrainian refugees

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WARSAW, June 29 - Polish security services have deported nine Ukrainians and two Belarusians on suspicion of using Russian money to recruit Ukrainian refugees to demonstrate against the Kyiv government in Poland, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Monday.

Poland has long accused Russia and its ally Belarus of waging a hybrid campaign involving sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia has repeatedly denied these allegations.

"The organisers aimed to gradually influence the Ukrainian refugee community in Poland and use this group to promote political slogans," the ABW said in a statement.

It added that emotive topics including corruption scandals that have hit the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other developments in domestic politics had been used to trigger protests.

According to the agency, the individuals had links to Russia and Belarus and had been carrying out their activities since autumn 2025.

"This is an example of operations that fall outside of classic aggression, aimed at undermining public trust, fuelling tensions and exploiting people fleeing war as instruments of Russian influence," the ABW said.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS