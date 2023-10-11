Poland election: what you need to know

Poland holds a parliamentary election on Sunday, with the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party seeking an unprecedented third term in power after eight years in power.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

A third PiS term could mean Poland continues to drift away from democratic standards, critics say.

They accuse the government of politicizing the judiciary, turning public media into its propaganda tool and utilising state resources to consolidate its power, while undermining Poland's position within the European Union.

PiS says its goal is to enhance the efficiency of the courts and create a fairer economy, while defending Poland's Catholic identity in the face of Western liberal pressures.

ELECTIONS

Voters will elect for a four-year term 460 members of the Sejm lower house via a party list proportional representation system in 41 constituencies and 100 members of the upper chamber Senate by first-past-the-post method in 100 constituencies.

Poles can also vote simultaneously in a referendum that features questions ranging from admission of immigrants to raising the retirement age and selling national assets to foreign entities.

POLLING

More than 29 million people are eligible to vote. Polls open at 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and close at 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Oct 15.

Candidates must end campaigning by midnight on Oct. 13.

RESULTS

News, forecasts and commentaries about the vote are banned from 24 hours before voting day until the end of voting. Media are free to report election results from 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).

By late Sunday, there could be a clear indication of the outcome. Final results are expected by Oct. 17.

PARTIES AND THEIR PLEDGES

Law and Justice (PiS)

PiS has faced accusations at home and abroad of undermining democratic rules and reshaping Poland according to its deeply conservative values, but its welfare programmes and minimum wage hikes have proven popular, raising living standards for millions of Poles and helping PiS build broader national support.

PiS has pledged further social spending increases and also plans to boost standing army personnel to 300,000 soldiers.

It promises to continue supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia but not at the expense of Poland's own interest.

It seeks greater independence within the EU, opposes the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, and vows to tackle illegal migration, especially from the Middle East and Africa.

Civic Coalition (KO)

The main opposition Civic Coalition, comprising the liberal Civic Platform, Greens, Modern and Polish Initiative, pledges to dismantle PiS's judicial reforms with the aim of freeing up billions of euros in EU recovery funds. It also promises an overall improvement in Poland's strained ties with the EU.

KO says it will guarantee media freedoms and liberalise the abortion law after a near-total ban since 2021 on terminations.

The Third Way

The alliance of Poland 2050 and the Polish Peasant's Party (PSL) presents itself as an alternative in the contest between PiS and KO.

The centre-right coalition's programme focuses on simplifying the tax system, measures to help small businesses, and increasing education spending.

The alliance needs to garner at least 8% of votes to enter parliament, which is key to the opposition getting any chance to form a government.

The New Left

The New Left, currently polling at around 10%, is a possible third coalition partner for the KO and Third Way.

It wants to focus on labour law reforms, empowering trade unions and gradually introducing a 35-hour working week and 35 days of statutory vacation.

The party vows to fight for women's rights, liberalise the abortion law and promote LGBT rights, including by allowing same-sex marriages.

Confederation

The far-right Confederation criticises what it says is the government's subservient attitude to Ukraine. It opposes social benefits for Ukrainian refugees and wants Poland to prioritise its own military over providing arms to Kyiv.

It also wants to abolish 15 taxes, continue coal mining and combat illegal migration. REUTERS