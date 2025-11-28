Poland detains two Ukrainians, three Belarusians suspected of spying

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WARSAW - Poland has detained two Ukrainians and three Belarusians on charges of acting on the orders of foreign intelligence services, prosecutors said on Friday, as Warsaw warns of Russian attempts to destabilise countries backing Kyiv.

Poland says it has been targeted with arson and cyberattacks in what it calls a "hybrid war" waged by Russia to undermine support for Ukraine. Moscow denies the accusations.

The suspects, named as Ukrainians Oleksandr S. and Sofia Ch., a minor, and Belarusians Viktoryia M., Anton M. and Uladzimir U. – were detained on November 25 and 26 by police and special services, prosecutors said.

Their alleged activities included photographing and transmitting images of critical infrastructure and locations crucial to national security in 2024 and the early part of 2025, they added.

"For these tasks, the suspects were paid in cryptocurrencies," the prosecutors' statement said.

Spying in Poland carries a penalty of 5 to 30 years in prison.

Three of the suspects were remanded in custody for three months, while the minor was sent to a juvenile detention centre. Uladzimir U. was banned from leaving Poland. He was not arrested due to poor health.

"The investigation concerns the involvement of individuals... in foreign intelligence activities against the Republic of Poland between March 2024 and February 2025 in Rzeszow, Warsaw, Lodz, and other locations," prosecutors said.

"The activities included taking and sharing photographs of critical infrastructure, as well as hanging posters and creating graffiti." REUTERS