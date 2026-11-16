Poland detains three teenagers suspected of preparing terrorist attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said the suspects, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, had links to an international neo-Nazi movement.

WARSAW – Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained three teenagers suspected of preparing a terrorist attack, Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister overseeing Poland’s special services, said on X on Nov 16 .

The suspects, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, had links to an international neo-Nazi movement, Siemoniak said.

Investigators attached particular significance to findings involving the two 17-year-olds, who the authorities said had exchanged information via internet messaging apps on homemade explosives, improvised firearms and pyrotechnic materials intended for use in a terrorist attack.

The arrests follow an attack by a gunman who killed six people in Krakow’s main square earlier in November . The government said the gunman may have been inspired by far-right ideology, although the nationalist opposition rejected any such link.

During a search of premises used by one of the suspects, ABW officers seized chemical substances that could be used to manufacture explosives.

A court ordered the two 17-year-olds to be held in pre-trial detention and sent the 16-year-old to a juvenile detention facility.

Reuters was not able to identify or contact the suspects’ legal representatives.

The investigation remains active and prosecutors are working to identify other people involved in the group’s activities and to establish the full scope of crimes planned, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Gdansk said in a statement. REUTERS