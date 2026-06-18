Poland detains suspect in killing of Russian artist critical of Putin, Tusk says

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WARSAW, June 18 - A suspect in the murder of a Russian national has been detained, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, after an artist critical of President Vladimir Putin was shot dead in eastern Poland this week.

The suspect was detained by police in cooperation with Poland's Internal Security Agency, Tusk said on X, adding that the man was using a Georgian passport. Local police in Lublin said the document belonged to a 36-year-old man.

Prosecutors have said the victim, identified as Robert Kuzovkov and also known as Semyon Skrepetsky, was hit by five bullets, including one to the head. Two Belarusians have also been detained in connection with the killing in the city of Biala Podlaska but have not been charged.

Kuzovkov was known for work criticising Russia's authorities and had recently staged a protest in Berlin.

Authorities are working to identify the person who ordered the killing, Tusk said, without providing further details.

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw Bartoszewski told Radio Zet that "Chechens, whom this man had heavily attacked, are also potentially suspected". REUTERS