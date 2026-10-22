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Poland detains second suspect in murder of Russian artist who criticised Putin

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WARSAW, Oct 22 - Polish authorities have detained a second suspect in the June murder of a Russian artist who had criticized President Vladimir Putin, secret service chief Tomasz Siemoniak said on Thursday.

• Robert Kuzovkov, also known as Semyon Skrepetsky, died after he was hit by five bullets in the eastern Polish city of Biala Podlaska in June.

• Kuzovkov was known for his work criticizing Russian authorities and had staged a protest in Berlin shortly before the shooting.

• At the time, Polish authorities detained a 36-year-old man, who they said was using a Georgian passport.

• The second man, a 22-year-old Georgian national suspected of complicity in the murder, had been placed in pre-trial detention for three months by a court, Siemoniak wrote on X on Thursday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.