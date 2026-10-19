Poland detains Polish-Ukrainian dual national suspected of spying

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WARSAW, Oct 19 - Polish military police have detained a Polish-Ukrainian dual national suspected of spying who was attending an officer training course for reservists in the central city of Lodz, authorities said on Monday.

"This individual obtained Polish citizenship some time ago, which is why all the relevant services acted exactly as they should have," Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk told reporters.

A spokesperson for the Military Medical Academy in Lodz confirmed the man was detained on Friday but declined to give further details.

Daily Rzeczpospolita reported that the suspect was attending an officer training course for reservists at the academy and that during the arrest the authorities found several mobile phones, sets of documents, official stamps and a large quantity of cash and gold in the man's possession.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm those details with prosecutors. It was not immediately clear who is serving as the suspect's lawyer.

Poland has repeatedly accused Russia of conducting espionage and influence operations on its territory, also using foreign nationals, while Moscow has denied such actions. REUTERS