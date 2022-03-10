Poland calls for joint Nato effort to supply fighter jets to Ukraine

WARSAW • Any supply of fighter jets to Ukraine must be done through Nato, top Polish officials said yesterday, after the United States rejected Poland's offer to fly all its MiG-29 jets to a US airbase for them to be supplied to Kyiv.
Ukraine has pleaded with Western nations to provide it with fighter jets to counter the Russian invasion, and US lawmakers have responded by pushing US President Joe Biden's administration to facilitate the transfer of aircraft.
On Tuesday, Poland said it was ready to deploy all its MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the US, urging other members in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation to do the same.
The Pentagon later dismissed the offer as not tenable.
"The USA does not want these planes to come to Ukraine from American bases," the Polish President's foreign policy aide Jakub Kumoch said. "Poland is ready to act, but only... within the framework of Nato."
As Ukraine's military already flies Russian-made aircraft, the MiG-29 - a fighter jet developed in the Soviet Union - is the best choice for Ukrainian pilots, who already know how to operate them.
Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said Poland had to prioritise its security when considering the supply of jets to Ukraine.
"It cannot be that Poland has - as the only Nato country - to take the risk, and the other countries would not have to compensate or share it with us in any way," he said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday said the Polish offer "is a highly undesirable and a potentially dangerous scenario".
Meanwhile, Britain is planning to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.
"It is vital... that Ukraine maintains its ability to fly and suppress Russian air attack," Mr Wallace told lawmakers.
"In response to Ukrainian requests, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of STARStreak high-velocity man-portable anti-air missiles."
The government was working out how to get them into Ukraine and train Ukrainian forces to use them, he added.
If confirmed, the supply would mark a significant step in Britain's support for Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but the US and Nato have so far rebuffed those calls, fearing a direct confrontation with Moscow.
Russia has warned that countries offering airfields to Ukraine for attacks on Russia may be considered as having entered the conflict.
On Tuesday, US intelligence chiefs branded Russia's Vladimir Putin an angry, isolated leader craving global clout and frustrated about how his Ukraine invasion has not gone to plan.
Mr Putin has been "stewing in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition for many years", CIA director William Burns told US lawmakers, calling the invasion of Ukraine a matter of "deep personal conviction" for Mr Putin.
"I think Putin is angry and frustrated right now. He is likely to double down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties," Mr Burns said at a congressional hearing.
Lieutenant-General Scott Berrier, director of the Pentagon's Defence Intelligence Agency, said Russia under Mr Putin has been working overtime to modernise its weaponry, particularly smaller-yield nuclear weapons.
US officials have expressed concern that, in a worst-case scenario, he might order deployment of such mini-nukes on a city.
"We assess Putin feels aggrieved the West does not give him proper deference, and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said. "But what he might be willing to accept as a victory may change over time."
The invasion has produced "a shock to the geopolitical order, with implications for the future that we are only beginning to understand, but are sure to be consequential", she added.
Another top US diplomat described Mr Putin as having tested the very foundations of international law.
"President Putin... is dissatisfied with the last 30 years of Russian history," Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told Congress in a separate hearing, adding that he has longed "to be the guy that helps recreate the Soviet Union".
Mr Putin was a KGB officer at the time of the USSR's disintegration.
REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE