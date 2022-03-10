Poland calls for joint Nato effort to supply fighter jets to Ukraine

WARSAW • Any supply of fighter jets to Ukraine must be done through Nato, top Polish officials said yesterday, after the United States rejected Poland's offer to fly all its MiG-29 jets to a US airbase for them to be supplied to Kyiv.

Ukraine has pleaded with Western nations to provide it with fighter jets to counter the Russian invasion, and US lawmakers have responded by pushing US President Joe Biden's administration to facilitate the transfer of aircraft.

On Tuesday, Poland said it was ready to deploy all its MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the US, urging other members in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation to do the same.

The Pentagon later dismissed the offer as not tenable.

"The USA does not want these planes to come to Ukraine from American bases," the Polish President's foreign policy aide Jakub Kumoch said. "Poland is ready to act, but only... within the framework of Nato."

As Ukraine's military already flies Russian-made aircraft, the MiG-29 - a fighter jet developed in the Soviet Union - is the best choice for Ukrainian pilots, who already know how to operate them.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said Poland had to prioritise its security when considering the supply of jets to Ukraine.

"It cannot be that Poland has - as the only Nato country - to take the risk, and the other countries would not have to compensate or share it with us in any way," he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday said the Polish offer "is a highly undesirable and a potentially dangerous scenario".

Meanwhile, Britain is planning to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

"It is vital... that Ukraine maintains its ability to fly and suppress Russian air attack," Mr Wallace told lawmakers.

"In response to Ukrainian requests, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of STARStreak high-velocity man-portable anti-air missiles."