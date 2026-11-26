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The idea is controversial as it would expand NATO’s defensive actions into Ukraine – a step that could potentially put allies in danger of direct confrontation with Russia.

WARSAW – Poland has asked allies to explore the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine when they’re headed towards NATO territory, after three projectiles crashed in the country last week.

Warsaw put the idea up for discussion during a meeting of ambassadors of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members in Brussels on Nov 23, people familiar with the matter said.

Some countries backed the proposal, but the discussion was preliminary and no decision was made, they said requesting anonymity to discuss private matters.

The idea is controversial as it would expand NATO’s defensive actions into Ukraine – a step that could potentially put allies in danger of direct confrontation with Russia.

Following the meeting, NATO announced that it would deploy an airborne warning and control system aircraft to Poland to monitor the country’s eastern region and consider sending additional assets.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Nov 20 accused Moscow of an “intentional provocation” in the wake of the Russian airspace violation that took place near the site where thousands of international troops were staging military drills.

Warsaw also plans to introduce a no-fly zone along its eastern border to help intercept Russian drones and missiles, Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk told a news conference on Nov 25.

That would allow pilots to shoot down incoming objects without the need for visual identification, he said.

Poland, along with other eastern NATO members such as Romania and the Baltic states, has experienced repeated incursions of missiles and drones as Moscow intensifies its attack on Ukraine.

In response, Kyiv has targeted Russian refineries, ships and military installations.

The discussion in Brussels on Nov 23 didn’t go into details about what the potential NATO response would entail in terms of assets, the people said.

It would potentially require Kyiv to send warnings and give access to its airspace to the alliance, they said.

But any such step would also require unanimity from allies, which the people said was not there, and coordination by NATO’s top military commander.

“This discussion is ongoing,” Poland’s Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz told Radio RMF FM on Nov 25, when asked about the possibility of intercepting missiles before they enter NATO airspace.

“It didn’t just start now. It’s been going on for a long time. But in my opinion, one country alone is obviously not capable of doing this.”

Kosiniak-Kamysz said he saw “greater willingness to discuss the matter” from allies, but no “determination yet” to act.

A NATO spokesperson declined to comment on details of internal discussions but referred to a prior statement.

“SACEUR is examining the deployment of additional assets as he continues to assess NATO’s deterrence and defence posture in Poland and elsewhere,” NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart had said after the meeting on Nov 23, referring to General Alexus Grynkewich, the alliance’s Supreme Allied Commander for Europe.

The Polish Defence Ministry spokesman declined to comment.

The decision would also carry risks by potentially making NATO a party to the conflict, the people said.

It’s a line that the alliance has been careful not to cross, one official from an eastern flank member state said on the condition of anonymity.

At the same time, a growing number of instances of sabotage across Europe have raised questions over where the alliance should draw the line against the threat from Russia, prompting some officials to call for a more robust response.

“A missile or drone approaching our airspace already poses a direct threat to us,” Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski told Polish public radio on Nov 25. “I believe that shooting down a missile over Ukraine at Ukraine’s request would fall within the definition of self-defence.” BLOOMBERG