Poland arrests two Ukrainians over alleged Russian espionage, sabotage

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WARSAW, Nov 10 - Poland has arrested two Ukrainian men suspected of espionage and sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence services, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Tuesday.

Poland has long accused Russia and its ally Belarus of waging a hybrid campaign involving sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations.

"According to findings by the ABW, the suspects carried out tasks on behalf of Russian special services, which included, among other things, reconnoitring critical infrastructure and military facilities throughout the country," the agency said in a statement.

"The prosecutor has charged both detainees with engaging in espionage activities on behalf of a foreign intelligence service against the Republic of Poland, as well as committing acts of sabotage."

According to investigators, the men set fire to vehicles after replacing their licence plates with ones resembling those used by the Ukrainian military. The men were paid for carrying out the tasks, including in cryptocurrencies.

"The investigation has established that the acts of sabotage were carried out at the behest of Russian intelligence services and were intended to fuel anti-Ukrainian sentiment," prosecutors said in a separate statement.

Both face from 10 years to life imprisonment if found guilty.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. REUTERS