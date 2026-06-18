Poland arrests suspect in death of Russian Putin critic: Tusk

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Semyon Skrepetsky, whose real name is Robert Kuzovkov, was fatally shot three times by an unidentified man in Poland.

WARSAW – Polish police have arrested a man suspected of participating in the murder of a Russian artist critical of Putin, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on June 18 .

The suspect in the murder – which took place on June 15 – “is using a Georgian passport”, Tusk wrote on X.

“Services are working to establish the mastermind,” he added.

Semyon Skrepetsky, whose real name is Robert Kuzovkov, was fatally shot three times by an unidentified man armed with a handgun in Biala Podlaska, eastern Poland, according to officials.

When the artist fell to the ground, he was approached by the assailant, who fired two more shots at close range.

Tusk said on June 17 the artist’s death was probably a “political murder”.

“If it was commissioned by Russia, then this is also a very serious matter with an international dimension,” he continued.

The Polish government says it offered Skrepetsky protection in the past, which he declined.

Two Belarusian citizens were detained in connection with the artist’s death but they have since been released.

Skrepetsky was known for his sometimes provocative caricatures, which targeted prominent Russian political figures, ranging from Putin and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to opposition figure Alexei Navalny and Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov.

One of his best-known works reinterprets a classical Orthodox icon, depicting Stalin cradling Putin in place of the Virgin Mary holding the infant Jesus.

Skrepetsky moved to Poland in 2021, saying he feared political persecution in Russia.

In exile, he attended Russian opposition events while openly criticising the opposition itself.

Several opponents of the Russian authorities have been victims of attacks abroad, including in Britain, Germany and Lithuania.

Moscow has denied any involvement in these attacks. AFP