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PM’s speeches are mostly all his own work, says UK government, after aide AI photos

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Britain’s Mail on Sunday posted a photo of an aide to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, glass of prosecco in hand, using ChatGPT to rework a speech for the Labour leader (right) while on board a train.

Britain’s Mail on Sunday posted a photo of an aide to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, glass of prosecco in hand, using ChatGPT to rework a speech for the Labour leader (right) while on board a train.

PHOTOS: @POLITLCSUK/X, REUTERS

  • Downing Street said Prime Minister Andy Burnham writes most of his own speeches after a newspaper showed an aide using ChatGPT on a train.
  • The Mail on Sunday said the aide used AI to make a draft more “emotive” before Burnham’s speech to Welsh Labour in Cardiff.
  • The government said the AI suggestions were not used in the final speech, and the spokesperson said: “The PM writes most of his own speeches.”

AI generated

LONDON - Downing Street has played down photos published in a Sunday newspaper that appeared to show one of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s aides using AI to prepare a speech.

The Mail on Sunday posted the snap of the aide, glass of prosecco in hand, using ChatGPT to rework a speech of the Labour leader while on board a train.

The images were said to have been taken on Nov 13 by a fellow passenger before Burnham gave a speech to the Welsh Labour party conference in Cardiff.

A Downing Street spokesperson insisted on Nov 15: “The PM writes most of his own speeches.

“An aide sought feedback on a speech draft that had already been written,” they were quoted as saying by the domestic Press Association news agency.

The newspaper said the aide used the AI app to ask how to make the speech more “emotive”.

PA said the suggestions from ChatGPT did not make it into the final speech. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.