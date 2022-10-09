PM Truss fires minister after 'serious misconduct' complaint

LONDON - British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her trade minister Conor Burns following a "complaint of serious misconduct", a spokesman for the premier said in a statement on Friday, without giving details.

Mr Burns has also been suspended from the ruling Conservative parliamentary party pending an investigation.

His dismissal is yet another setback for Ms Truss following a dismal annual party conference in Birmingham last week, which descended into infighting over her U-turn on a key policy. It will put renewed focus on the personal conduct of Tory MPs, which also undermined her predecessor Boris Johnson.

By firing Mr Burns quickly, Ms Truss will hope to avoid the fallout of the Chris Pincher affair, in which Mr Johnson angered his backbenchers by not immediately dismissing Mr Pincher over allegations of sexual assault.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Burns said he would "fully cooperate" with the party's inquiry and that he looked forward to clearing his name.

Ms Truss is likely to face questions over her judgment in appointing Mr Burns, who was previously a Northern Ireland minister trusted by Mr Johnson with repairing ties with the US over Brexit. In 2020, Mr Burns resigned from government after he used his MP position to intimidate a member of the public.

Earlier this year a Conservative MP resigned after admitting to watching porn in Parliament, and another unnamed Tory MP was arrested over allegations of rape and sexual assault. In April, Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned his seat after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 2008.

BLOOMBERG