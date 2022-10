LONDON - Vowing to unite his country “not with words, but with action”, Mr Rishi Sunak has clearly made history. The 42-year-old is Britain’s youngest prime minister in more than two centuries, as well as the first of ethnic Asian origin.

But Mr Sunak’s task from now on is every bit as daunting: He has to pull his country out of what he admitted to be “a profound economic crisis”, and regain the trust of the public in the ruling Conservative Party he leads.