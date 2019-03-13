PM May faces fresh defeat over Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in Parliament in London, Britain, on March 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
British lawmakers were set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's new divorce deal after she secured last-minute assurances from the European Union on the Irish backstop, a major sticking point in the deal.

Mrs May's last-ditch efforts, however, appeared set to be voted down by the main Brexit faction in her Conservative Party.

This will be a major week for Brexit in the British Parliament. Mrs May has promised lawmakers another vote today on whether to leave without a deal if they vote down her new agreement and, if they reject that option, another vote tomorrow on whether to ask the EU for a limited delay to Brexit.

