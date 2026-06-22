PM Magyar moves to oust Hungary's president, launch anti-graft office

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BUDAPEST, June 22 - Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday that his government would initiate the president's removal from office with a constitutional amendment, and also launch a constitutional reform in the autumn.

Magyar also told parliament that his government would launch broad economic, political and legal measures to rid Hungary of corruption, including the creation of a National Asset Protection and Recovery Office.

Following are key points from Magyar's planned anti-graft reforms, which he has dubbed "Operation Purgatory".

• The government will amend 47 laws to create the legal foundations of a new National Asset Protection and Recovery Office investigating suspected misuse of public funds over the past two decades.

• Magyar says corruption has cost Hungarians 8% to 10% of gross domestic product in recent years.

• Lawmaker Gergely Gulyas of the previous ruling party, Fidesz, calls Magyar's speech "slanderous and appalling"

• Constitutional amendment to remove President Tamas Sulyok from office. Magyar has accused Sulyok, one of Hungary's least popular politicians, of propping up right-wing former leader Viktor Orban's rule. Sulyok has said he had no political agenda and merely provided necessary checks and balances.

• Parliament to elect new president for a maximum of five years if and when Sulyok is removed.

• Comprehensive constitutional review, including public consultations, to start in autumn. New constitution will be subject to a referendum.

• Legal changes to set age limit at 70 years for judges at the Constitutional Court, which can block some legislation. Orban ally Peter Polt would have to retire as head judge.

• Reforms will enable two-thirds of judges to initiate removal of the heads of the Kuria or supreme court and the National Judicial Office, subject to approval by two-thirds of lawmakers.

• Lawmakers' terms to be limited to 12 years. REUTERS