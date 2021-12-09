PM Lee praises Merkel in valedictory note, congratulates new chancellor

SINGAPORE • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written a valedictory letter to former German chancellor Angela Merkel, and a congratulatory letter to the new Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In his letter to Dr Merkel yesterday, PM Lee said her achievements over the past 16 years "have laid a strong foundation that will stand Germany in good stead for many years to come".

"Through four consecutive terms in the Federal Chancellery, you steered Germany, and Europe, through many highs and lows. You have earned the respect of your peers in Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world," PM Lee said.

The two letters were released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Scholz, 63, was sworn in as Germany's ninth post-war chancellor yesterday to succeed Dr Merkel, 67.

Dr Merkel and PM Lee last met at the end of October at the Group of 20 meeting in Rome.

"Our exchanges were always constructive and substantial, and I have greatly valued your candour and methodical approach to the complex issues confronting our countries and the world," PM Lee said. "It has been my privilege to work with you to strengthen the excellent relations between our two countries."

PM Lee said the bilateral Joint Declaration on Enhanced Partnership, first signed by their predecessors in 1998, was upgraded in 2005.

"Our bilateral collaboration has grown, particularly in the areas of defence, education, scientific research, and Industry 4.0," he wrote. "I am especially grateful for your strong support for the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which has brought tangible benefits to companies in Singapore and the EU, including Germany."

He added that Germany is one of Singapore's key economic partners and many more German companies are investing in Singapore, including BioNTech which is building a vaccine plant.

"Germany's international stature today as a reliable and responsible power would not have been possible without your wise leadership and commitment to fostering strong international partnerships through a rules-based multilateral system," PM Lee said.

In his letter to Chancellor Scholz, PM Lee said they had also recently met at the Rome G-20 Summit.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations on your electoral victory, and appointment as Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany."

The Prime Minister recalled Mr Scholz's last visit to Singapore for the World Cities Summit in July 2016, when he was First Mayor of Hamburg.

"I am glad that our bilateral ties have continued to deepen, underpinned by robust cooperation spanning the diplomatic, defence, economic, education, environment, research and cultural sectors," PM Lee said in the letter.

Reflecting on the strong bilateral ties, PM Lee said, Germany was one of the first countries with which Singapore launched a vaccinated travel lane. "This was a key step towards re-establishing air connectivity for vaccinated individuals amidst the pandemic," he said.

"Given the many global challenges that we face, including the pandemic, climate change, and the impact these have had on our supply chains and livelihoods, it is timely that our two countries are looking to broaden cooperation in new areas such as the digital economy, cyber security and sustainability.

"I look forward to working closely with you on these and other issues, both bilaterally and at the various multilateral fora which our countries take part in," PM Lee said.