PM Johnson's future uncertain after apology over lockdown party

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership was in the balance yesterday as he faced calls from within his Conservative Party to resign after he admitted to attending a party at his official residence during a coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Johnson on Wednesday issued "heartfelt apologies" for attending the gathering in Downing Street in May 2020, telling Parliament he understood the public's rage at the revelations.

Senior ministers rallied around to offer support to their leader, who won a landslide election victory in 2019, although media said the backing of Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, regarded as a potential successor to Mr Johnson, appeared lukewarm.

Others were more direct. The Conservatives' leader in Scotland, along with a handful of other prominent lawmakers, called for Mr Johnson to resign, saying his position was untenable.

"The mood isn't great," Conservative Member of Parliament Jake Berry told BBC radio.

"There is a lot of concern amongst my colleagues about the damage that these revelations are doing to the Conservative Party. But I think yesterday there was a bit of a turning point of opinion."

Mr Johnson admitted for the first time on Wednesday he had joined a gathering held in the garden of Downing Street on May 20, 2020, saying he had stayed for about 25 minutes to thank staff at what he thought was a work event. He said he regretted his action.

Media reports have said tables in the garden were set out for food and wine, while an invitation sent to around 100 people suggested taking advantage of the lovely weather.

"Bring your own booze," it said.

At the time, social contact was limited to a bare minimum and many people were furious that they had been unable to visit loved ones on their deathbeds or attend funerals.

In response to opponents' demands for his resignation, Mr Johnson said people needed to wait for the outcome of an internal investigation being carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray, whose report is expected in the next two weeks.