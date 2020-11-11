PM Johnson's Brexit Bill suffers defeat in House of Lords

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered a heavy defeat in Parliament's Upper Chamber over proposed laws which would allow him to breach the country's European Union exit treaty - a plan that has been criticised by United States President-elect Joe Biden.

The Internal Market Bill is designed to protect trade between the United Kingdom's four nations after Brexit.

It contains clauses that ministers say are needed to protect Northern Ireland's delicate status as part of the United Kingdom, but would also break international law in a "specific and limited" way.

The House of Lords voted on Monday to strip those clauses from the Bill, in a series of defeats for the ruling Conservative Party.

The government does not have a majority in the House of Lords, and even some high-profile Conservative members have opposed the clauses.

"The government should see sense, accept the removal of these offending clauses, and start to rebuild our international reputation," said Ms Angela Smith, the opposition Labour Party's leader in the Lords.

Far from backing down, however, the government said it would re-table the contentious clauses when the Bill returns to the House of Commons, where it had previously passed by 340 votes to 256.

"We've been consistently clear that the clauses represent a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK's internal market and the huge gains of the (Northern Ireland) peace process," a spokesman said.

The publication of the Bill in September provoked criticism, with some saying that it would wreck Britain's international standing.

Mr Biden tweeted on Sept 16 that anything which endangered the peace accord between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland would threaten Anglo-American trade.

Mr Johnson has said the clauses are there to act as a safety net in case ongoing negotiations with the EU fail to work out how goods can flow between Britain, the British province of Northern Ireland, and across the open border with EU member Ireland.

Many instead view the Bill as a negotiating gambit to win concessions from the EU in trade negotiations. Brussels has already launched legal action against Britain over the proposals.

"EU cannot ratify a new deal while UK is legislating to break a previous agreement. Trust & Good Faith Matters," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter.

The final wording of the Bill has to be agreed by both Houses, and typically, the unelected House of Lords does not permanently block laws supported by the directly elected House of Commons.

However, the clauses may no longer be needed if talks with the EU on how to make the Irish border work are successful.

