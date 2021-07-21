PM Johnson was unwilling to impose lockdown, save elderly: Former aide

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not prepared to impose lockdown restrictions last year to stop the spread of Covid-19 to save the elderly and denied the National Health Service will be overwhelmed, his former top adviser has said in an interview.

In his first one-on-one TV interview since leaving his job last year, excerpts of which were released on Monday, Mr Dominic Cummings said Mr Johnson did not want to impose a second lockdown last autumn because "the people who are dying are essentially all over 80".

Mr Cummings also claimed that Mr Johnson wanted to meet Queen Elizabeth II, 95, despite signs that the coronavirus was spreading in his office at the start of the pandemic and at a time when the public had been told to avoid all unnecessary contact, particularly with the elderly.

The former political adviser, who has accused the government of being responsible for thousands of avoidable Covid-19 deaths, shared a series of messages from October that are allegedly from Mr Johnson to aides.

In one message, Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson joked that the elderly could "get Covid and live longer", because most people dying were past the average age of life expectancy. Mr Cummings alleges Mr Johnson messaged him to say: "And I no longer buy all this NHS (National Health Service) overwhelmed stuff. Folks I think we may need to recalibrate."

Reuters could not independently verify whether the messages were genuine. A spokesman for Mr Johnson said the Prime Minister had taken "the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice".

Britain's opposition Labour Party said the revelations by Mr Cummings strengthened the case for a public inquiry and were "further evidence that the Prime Minister has made the wrong calls time and again at the expense of public health".

Mr Cummings also said Mr Johnson told officials he should never have agreed to the first lockdown. The former chief adviser also told the BBC he had to convince Mr Johnson not to take the risk of meeting the Queen. "I said, 'What are you doing,' and he said, 'I'm going to see the Queen,' and I said, 'What on earth are you talking about, of course you can't go and see the Queen.'

Mr cummings also claimed that mr johnson wanted to meet queen elizabeth ii, 95, despite signs the coronavirus was spreading in his office at the start of the pandemic and when the public had been told to avoid all unnecessary contact, particularly with the elderly.

"And he said, he basically just hadn't thought it through."

Despite questioning Mr Johnson's fitness for his role as prime minister and castigating the government's fight against Covid-19, Mr Cummings' criticism has yet to seriously puncture the British leader's ratings in opinion polls.

The full interview was to be broadcast yesterday.

REUTERS