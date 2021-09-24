PM Johnson urges nations to step up, tackle climate change

NEW YORK • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed the world to "grow up" and tackle climate change during his annual United Nations address to world leaders on Wednesday and contradicted Muppets character Kermit the Frog by saying: "It is easy to be green."

Ahead of a critical climate conference in Glasgow which kicks off on Oct 31, Mr Johnson told the UN General Assembly: "We have an awesome power to change things and to change things for the better, and an awesome power to save ourselves."

The UN COP26 conference aims to spark much more ambitious global climate action - and the money to pay for it - as scientists warn that global warming is close to spiralling out of control.

"We must show that we are capable of learning and maturing and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting, not just upon our planet, but upon ourselves. It's time for humanity to grow up," said Mr Johnson.

"We still cling with part of our minds to the infantile belief that the world was made for our gratification and pleasure and we combine this narcissism with an assumption of our own immortality," he added.

Mr Johnson praised China's pledge at the UN this week to not build new coal-fired power projects abroad and the United States commitment to double funds by 2024 to US$11.4 billion (S$15.3 billion) per year to help developing nations deal with climate change.

But he added: "We must go further and we must go far faster. We need all countries, every single one of you to step up."

A UN analysis of country pledges under the 2015 Paris agreement on climate last Friday showed global emissions would be 16 per cent higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 - far off the 45 per cent reduction by 2030 that scientists say is needed to stave off disastrous climate change.

Mr Johnson spoke of how the world must embrace green technologies with "Promethean faith", in reference to Prometheus, the mythical god who gave mortals the gift of fire.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden promised more funding to help poorer nations fight climate change.

Chinese President Xi Jinping followed hours later, saying China will stop building coal-fired power plants abroad, a move long sought by climate activists.

Mr Johnson also challenged the message of Muppets character Kermit the Frog, who sang: "It's not easy being green."

"He was wrong," he said. "It is easy to be green."

On a flight to New York with reporters, Mr Johnson recalled some old comments his current trade secretary made on the climate, and compared them to his old comments over the issue.

"I don't want to encourage you, but if you were to excavate some of my articles from 20 years ago, you might find comments I made, obiter dicta, about climate change that weren't entirely supportive of the current struggle."

At the UN, Mr Johnson went on a small tangent to note that Sophocles the Greek playwright used the word "deinos" - which can mean both scary and awesome - to describe man. "In the next 40 days, we must choose what kind of awesome we are going to be," he said.

Mr Biden had told the UN General Assembly that the additional funding for climate change would help achieve a global goal set more than a decade ago of US$100 billion per year to support vulnerable countries by last year.

Meanwhile, Mr Xi's pledge for China to stop building coal-fired power plants overseas could cull US$50 billion of investments to help slash future carbon emissions, analysts said, although Beijing's domestic coal programme is still propping up the dirty fossil fuel.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG