PM Johnson sorry for attending party during lockdown

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised yesterday for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering at his official residence during the first coronavirus lockdown as opponents said he had to resign.

Mr Johnson admitted for the first time that he was at the Downing Street party on May 20, 2020, when social gatherings were limited to a bare minimum, and said he understood the anger that the revelations had caused.

"I know the rage they feel with me over the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules," Mr Johnson told Parliament, offering his "heartfelt apologies".

Mr Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in 2019 on a promise to secure Britain's exit from the European Union, said he regretted his action and had thought the gathering was a work event.

"I went into that garden just after six on the 20th of May 2020 to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working," he said. "With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside."

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson must resign and that the public thought he was a liar. "The party's over prime minister," the Labour leader told him.

He added: "The only question is: will the British public kick him out? Will his party kick him out? Or will he do the decent thing and resign?"

Meanwhile, some Members of Parliament from Mr Johnson's Conservative Party have said how he responded to the growing furore would determine whether he could remain in office.

"His survival is in the balance at the moment," said one senior Conservative lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Two snap opinion polls on Tuesday showed well over half of respondents thought Mr Johnson should resign.

A string of allegations about other rule-breaking gatherings in Westminster - dubbed "partygate" by the British media - was compounded by a damaging loss in a special election and widespread criticism over how Mr Johnson had funded the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

But Mr Johnson deflected opposition demands for his resignation, telling Parliament that millions of Britons had made "extraordinary sacrifices" during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

"I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through, unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want, or to do the things they love," he said.

