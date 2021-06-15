PM Johnson set to delay end of virus restrictions in Britain

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was yesterday set to announce that the end of Covid-19 restrictions will be delayed by several weeks following concerns about a rapid rise of Delta variant infections.

Under a road map outlined by Mr Johnson in February, the government said all social restrictions would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21, when pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and other hospitality venues could fully reopen.

But in recent weeks, there has been fast growth in new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India, which health officials believe to be 60 per cent more transmissible than the previous dominant strain and scientists warn could trigger a third wave of infections.

Mr Johnson has not denied suggestions in the media that the end of lockdown would be delayed by up to a month, saying lately that there was "serious concern" about rising infections and hospitalisations.

"We're continuing to look at the data, no final decision has been taken and the right time to fill everybody in on what we're going to do with... June the 21st is tomorrow," Mr Johnson told reporters after a Group of Seven summit on Sunday.

Junior Health Minister Ed Argar yesterday said he expected Mr Johnson to announce more aid for business if there was a delay in easing capacity constraints.

"I know that when he addresses his decision, sets out what he intends to do around the easing on the 21st, he will address those points as well," Mr Argar told Sky News. "He is very mindful of the need for businesses and others to get the support they need if they continue to be locked down or are unable to open."

Britain's furlough programme, which supports just over two million jobs, is set to continue until the end of September. But from July, employers will have to pay 10 per cent of furloughed staff's wages, rising to 30 per cent in September.

Deutsche Bank estimated last week that a four-week delay would temporarily reduce gross domestic product by 0.25 per cent - a fraction of the historic 9.8 per cent slump recorded last year.

On Sunday, Britain recorded 7,490 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, with new infections rising almost 50 per cent between June 7 and 13 compared with the previous week. Hospitalisations were up 15 per cent between June 2 and 8 compared with the previous seven days.

The government has stressed that any easing of restrictions would be irreversible, meaning it would always act with caution.

The hesitancy comes despite Britain having one of the fastest vaccine roll-outs in the world.

More than 41 million people have received their first Covid-19 shot and nearly 30 million have had both doses - about 57 per cent of the adult population.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the critical issue was data on whether people infected were becoming ill enough to need hospital treatment.

