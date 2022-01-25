PM Johnson orders probe into Muslim ex-minister's claims

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims by a Muslim former minister that she was sacked because of her faith, a spokesman said yesterday.

The claims by Ms Nusrat Ghani, a former junior transport minister, have stoked fresh controversy for Downing Street as Mr Johnson awaits the findings of a different inquiry into revelations of lockdown parties.

"The Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP," the spokesman said.

Mr Johnson had initially urged Ms Ghani to file a formal complaint through the Conservative Party. But she declined, arguing that the allegation centred on government rather than party work.

"The Prime Minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened," the spokesman said, adding that Mr Johnson "takes these claims very seriously".

Ms Ghani welcomed the new probe, which was announced after she had talks with Mr Johnson on Sunday. "All I want is for this to be taken seriously and for him to investigate," she tweeted. The inquiry must look into what she was told both by Downing Street aides and by a Conservative whip in Parliament, she added.

Ms Ghani, 49, was sacked as a junior transport minister in 2020, and told British newspaper The Sunday Times that a party whip said her "Muslimness was raised as an issue" at one meeting in Downing Street.

She also claimed that she was told her "Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable".

Chief whip Mark Spencer, whose role is to keep MPs on board with the government's agenda, took the unusual step of identifying himself as the person at the centre of the claims, and strongly denied the allegations.

The government whips were already in the spotlight after they were accused by another Conservative MP of "blackmailing" backbench critics of Mr Johnson over the "partygate" affair.

Several Conservatives have called for Mr Johnson to quit after revelations that his staff had held frequent parties in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns. Mr Johnson attended at least one of the gatherings, but denies breaking the law, and has commissioned senior civil servant Sue Gray to investigate.

Ms Gray's report could come out this week, reports say.

In a newspaper column in 2018, Mr Johnson sparked widespread criticism by writing that Muslim women wearing the burqa looked like "letter boxes" and a "bank robber".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE