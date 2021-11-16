PM Johnson battles to regain control as ethics issues anger Britons

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling to get his premiership back on track as mounting allegations of impropriety against him and his Conservative Party colleagues spin out of control.

Mr Johnson and other Cabinet members on Sunday faced a fresh barrage of questions over their conduct, the 11th straight day of negative headlines against the Tories since the premier's ill-judged decision to block the suspension of prominent Brexit-backing Member of Parliament Owen Paterson for paid lobbying.

The government promptly U-turned following a public outcry over the prospect of Mr Paterson being absolved, but it did little to stop the wave of sleaze allegations against the party.

In a stark sign that the Tories' popularity is waning, two weekend polls showed that Mr Keir Starmer's Labour Party is ahead.

"Of course I think things could certainly have been handled better, let me put it that way, by me," Mr Johnson said at the end of a Downing Street press conference late on Sunday - the most contrition he has offered over the debacle.

But such a throwaway line is unlikely to satisfy those Tory MPs who are privately demanding a proper apology and explanation.

There is a growing uneasy feeling among backbenchers - many of whom are furious about Mr Johnson's handling of the current crisis - that the tide is turning against the premier after months of him riding out similar issues.

The fear in Conservative circles is that the shine is starting to come off Mr Johnson, and the masses of new voters he won in the landslide 2019 election are beginning to question their choice.

A poll by research firm Savanta ComRes for the Daily Mail newspaper showed a six-point lead for Labour. And research firm Opinium's poll for The Observer newspaper recorded a one-point advantage, the first lead for the main opposition party from the pollster since January.

It is a massive change in fortune for Mr Johnson and the Tories; just a few months ago, senior Labour figures were gloomy about their chances at the next election and saw little hope of beating the man whom many in Westminster had dubbed "Teflon". If Mr Johnson starts to consistently lose his popular appeal, he knows he faces a difficult fight with his party. As one Tory MP said on condition of anonymity last week, it is a coldly transactional relationship: Mr Johnson wins elections and the party lets him be prime minister.

Yet there is a sense now that Mr Johnson is able to get away with less than he used to as the worst of the coronavirus pandemic subsides and the focus turns to his domestic agenda.

There is no end in sight to his troubles. On Sunday, Labour demanded an investigation into his relationship with American entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri after she claimed - in a diary entry published by The Observer - that he had asked how he could be the "throttle" in her career while he was London mayor.

Mr Johnson also faces ongoing questions over a holiday to Marbella in Spain last month and his failure to properly register his stay in a villa owned by his friend and Tory peer Zac Goldsmith's family.

He also faced allegations this year over the funding of his apartment refit, which initially relied on a loan from a Tory donor. He was cleared of wrongdoing but was told he acted unwisely.

Meanwhile, claims of misconduct are piling up against his senior Conservative colleagues.

Mr Johnson will hope he can shift attention onto his much-hyped levelling up agenda, and on driving his net-zero plans after the United Nations COP26 summit he hosted punted the hardest decisions into the future.

BLOOMBERG